Area children receive free vision screening, learn importance of vision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The University Heights Lions Club gave free vision screenings for kids at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to prevent future vision problems.
Local Lions Club members used a spot vision camera June 1 to check for abnormalities in children’s eyes.
The local Lions clubs worked together to purchase the vision machinery with a shared goal in mind, keeping kids’ vision healthy.
Secretary of University Heights Lions Club Ron McCormick said the machinery used is simple.
“We use a camera,” McCormick said. “We take a picture of their eyes and we can determine any vision problems.”
The process only takes few seconds to complete and parents will know their child’s results immediately.
Since buying the camera four years ago, 7,500 children have been screened for abnormalities.
Of these children screened, many had issues that the Lions’ camera found.
“It serves a great purpose,” McCormick said. “We’re able to find about 15 to 20 percent of the kids that need follow-up care so we can catch things very early, particularly in young kids that can be corrected at a very early age and not affect their education.”
At Saturday’s screening, Lions Club officials said the prime age to check the eyes of children is from the ages of three to five.
If you have an organization that could use the free screening, you can contact McCormick at 870-931-2301 or click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.