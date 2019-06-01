Jonesboro police investigate hit and run crash on South Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Saturday afternoon in the 1500-block of South Caraway Road, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers went to the area around 5 p.m. June 1 after getting a call about the crash.
A green Ford Explorer reportedly struck another vehicle and fled the scene, the desk sergeant said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information on the crash can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
