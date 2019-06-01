Parole search, damaging two patrol cars leads to arrest, sheriff says

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A parole search Thursday evening has a man facing charges after authorities say weapons and drug paraphernalia were found, as well as damaging two patrol cars, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook.
Devion Spencer was arrested May 30 after the Mississippi County Street Crimes Unit, Gosnell police and the probation/parole office did the parole search in the 400-block of Crestmont Circle in Gosnell.
Cook said authorities found an AR-15 rifle, three pistols, ammunition and drug paraphernalia during the search.
Police later took Spencer into custody.
“During this incident, Mr. Spencer became violent and damaged the door to a patrol unit. Mr. Spencer was transferred to a second patrol unit, where he damaged the in-car camera system,” Cook said in a media release.
Spencer was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and other charges in the case, as well as other individuals, are pending.
