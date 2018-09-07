Rain Chances Slowly Increase This Week

Welcome to June! We start off the month warm with highs near 90 degrees and a few summer showers drifting through. These should fizzle out near sunset and not everyone will see them. Even the storms overnight look isolated as they move in from the north. The strongest storms tonight could produce 60 mph wind gusts or small hail but the severe threat is very low. More pop-up showers move through over the next two days before rain chances start to rise Tuesday through next weekend. When it’s all said and done, 1-3 inches of rain could fall by next weekend. We’ll be watching rain totals closely.