Cancer survivors celebrated in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday marked National Cancer Survivors Day and Region 8’s hospitals celebrated those who have beaten cancer and worked to encourage those still fighting.
St. Bernards and NEA Baptist of Jonesboro each had one goal in mind, to celebrate those on the cancer journey.
Survivors and their families got together to celebrate the hurdles they have overcome and share their stories with others.
Breast cancer survivor Kristi Mitchell took treatment at St. Bernards and said Sunday’s celebration encouraged her.
“I think it’s wonderful that this many people would come out and support this event,” Mitchell said.
A second breast cancer survivor, Ashley Robinette, said NEA Baptist and faith got her through her cancer battle.
“Just take it one day at a time just get up every day and be thankful for that day and just one day at a time, and lots of prayer,” Robinette said. “Lots of prayer. That’s basically what got me through it.”
Mitchell said it’s a good thing there’s advances in medicine to help those battling cancer.
“There’s so many new things today,” Mitchell said. “I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the technology and the doctors that we have.”
She said she will never lose her hope.
“There’s faith and no matter what comes ahead of us, we can handle it, we can take it,” Mitchell said.
Both women battled breast cancer and said how grateful they were to have the health care they received at St. Bernards and NEA Baptist.
