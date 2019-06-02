Country music celebrates 40 years with local show

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music has had a home in Brookland at the Roundup for nearly 40 years.
Jerry and Brenda Williams have been putting on the show for many years and they’ve been in Brookland playing music since 1995.
Since their first performance many years ago, not much has changed.
The singers and band still play traditional country music, with no end in sight.
Owner Jerry Williams said times have changed, but they have not.
“It’s changed a lot,” Jerry said. “We try to keep it more or less the same in these four walls.”
He was unsure of their beginnings… but he’s happy to be where they are now.
“I thought it might last a year at that time,” Jerry said. “It’s went on 40 years and it’s still going and we’re still having a good time and I think we’ve done something that we can be proud of.”
Jerry said there’s one thing he’s always known true.
“Old friends and old songs are the best because they’ve withstood the test of time and that’s the way we feel about it,” Jerry said.
The official 40-year anniversary is June 3 and the country music has a plan to keep playing on for many more years.
The Roundup is open every Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. They are located at 9171 US 49 Business, Brookland, AR 72417.
For more information, call 870-931-9194 or click here.
