Out of towners provide perspective on possible sales tax increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southside Softball Complex saw a lot of people come into Jonesboro over the weekend and Region 8 News spoke with them on their take of the town’s amenities.
Team Jonesboro is advocating to raise sales taxes to aid parks, sidewalks, fire and police departments.
Wilson, Ark. resident Reggie Cullom said if there’s money put to the ball parks, it would depend on the need.
“You’ve got to know what your population is,” Cullom said. “Do you have access for every kid that wants to play ball? Do you have facilities for them to play? That’s what people of Jonesboro need to answer.”
In addition to the parks, he said playgrounds would need extra security.
“A playground has to have some type of security,” Cullom said. “We live in an age where I could let them go to the park by themselves. In today’s world, you can’t do that so if you’re going to have parks and recreation, you’ve got to have security with it or people aren’t going to take their children there and leave them.”
Team Jonesboro will be in the Jonesboro City Council chambers again June 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.