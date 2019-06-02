WMA deer hunting permit period starts this week, for new season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are interested in deer hunting on one of Arkansas’ Wildlife Management Areas this year, the application period is quickly approaching.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the application period for the 2019-20 hunting season starts at 8 a.m. June 3 and goes through July 1.
Officials said in the release that the wildlife management areas help hunters enjoy the season and learn more.
“AGFC wildlife management areas offer excellent opportunities to bag your deer during hunting season, but popular hunting areas can become crowded or overhunted without special restrictions. On many of the most popular area, the AGFC conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and quality hunting experiences,” officials said.
In order to get a permit, an applicant must provide a $5 non-refundable processing fee at the time of the application. A hunter has to submit one application for each type of permit hunt - youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun, while mobility-impaired hunters can apply for special hunts with the permit system.
Also, a hunter must be at least six years old while hunters who apply for youth hunts must be at least six but not older than 15 on the day hunting begins.
For more information on the process, you can call 501-223-6440 or 501-223-6359; or visit the licensing website with AGFC.
