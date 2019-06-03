Arkansas announces tickets sold out for Fayetteville Super Regional

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Less than 10 hours after they went on sale, all reserved and Hog Pen general admission tickets for this weekend’s NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium between Arkansas and Ole Miss are SOLD OUT.
Arkansas (44-17) clinched its spot in its eighth NCAA Super Regional in school history last night with a 6-0 shutout of TCU and will now face SEC foe Ole Miss (40-25) in a best-of-three series this weekend for a spot in the College World Series. Game dates and start times, as well as television networks will be determined Tuesday morning after all regionals have completed.
A small allotment of general admission tickets in the Hog Pen have been reserved exclusively for University of Arkansas students and may be purchased for $20 on a first come, first serve basis starting on Wednesday. Students are limited to one ticket per person and they will be available online as well as at the Razorback Ticket Office.
To ensure that all fans have a wonderful experience at this weekend’s Super Regional, we wanted to proactively share the following parking and traffic information:
We encourage all fans to arrive early as we are expecting a capacity crowd and heavy traffic for each game.
Public parking is available near the stadium and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis in the Baum East lot and Lot 99 (Beechwood Avenue – northwest of Baum-Walker Stadium).
Razorback Foundation members who have a designated 2019 baseball parking pass may use their pass(es) to park in the same lots they used during the regular season. Should the Cardinal, White, and/or Baum East parking lots fill to capacity, vehicles with Cardinal (C) and/or White (W) hangtags will be directed to an overflow lot immediately adjacent to Baum-Walker Stadium and the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Training Center. Baum East (BE) hangtags will be directed to Lot 99. Parking personnel will be on-site to direct you accordingly.
Public ADA parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis within the Baum East Reserved area. – A limited number of ADA spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the Cardinal lot for Cardinal (C) and White (W) passholders.
Clear Bag Policy Fans can bring in one (1) clear bag (no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″) AND one small clutch purse (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap). All bags and purses not meeting the above requirements will not be permitted. Although permitted, childcare items, including diapers, must also be carried in an approved clear bag.
Hog Pen Policy There is a clear bag exception in the Hog Pen for containers carrying food and beverages. Food items may be brought into the Hog Pen in coolers or disposable bags. Beverage items may be brought in a cooler. Personal bags with no food or beverage brought into the Hog Pen must follow the clear bag policy
Per previous guidelines, any coolers, bags or containers carrying food and beverages admitted at the Hog Pen gates must stay in the Hog Pen area and will not be allowed past the checkpoint into the regular seating bowl.
For more information on Razorback Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.