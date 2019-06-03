Arkansas announces tickets sold out for Fayetteville Super Regional

Razorback Foundation members who have a designated 2019 baseball parking pass may use their pass(es) to park in the same lots they used during the regular season. Should the Cardinal, White, and/or Baum East parking lots fill to capacity, vehicles with Cardinal (C) and/or White (W) hangtags will be directed to an overflow lot immediately adjacent to Baum-Walker Stadium and the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Training Center. Baum East (BE) hangtags will be directed to Lot 99. Parking personnel will be on-site to direct you accordingly.