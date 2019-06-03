Arkansas State & Arkansas on radar for 2020 College Football Hall of Fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Indian and a Razorback are in contention for a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2020 ballot was released today.
Calvin Harrell & Dan Hampton are the players with Natural State connections on the ballot. More notable nominees are below, you can see the complete list here.
Calvin Harrell (Arkansas State - Running Back)
Two-time First Team All-American who led A-State to the 1970 NCAA College Division national title…Three-time First Team All-Southland Conference, three-time SLC champs (1968-70) and two-time Pecan Bowl champs…Holds school record for 100-yard rushing games (18).
Dan Hampton (Arkansas - Defensive Tackle)
1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl.
Justin Smith (Missouri - Defensive Lineman)
2000 First Team All-American who also earned Freshman All-America honors in 1998…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection who is Mizzou’s all-time leader in career (50) and single-season (24 in 2000) TFL…Graduated as the Tigers’ career leader in sacks (22.5), now ranking fourth all-time.
Larry Blakeney (Troy head coach 1991-2014)
All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.
The announcement of the 2020 Class will be made in January before the National Championship Game.
