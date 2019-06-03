Diamond Hogs advance to host super regional for second year in a row

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP/KAIT) - Patrick Wicklander combined with two relievers on a five-hitter and Arkansas advanced to host a super regional for the second straight year with a 6-0 victory over TCU.
Dominic Fletcher had a two-run double in a three-run first inning. The Razorbacks, seeded fifth nationally, swept a home regional for the second consecutive year.
The Horned Frogs had reached the College World Series four straight years starting in 2014 before getting left out of the NCAA Tournament last year.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.