Do’s and Don’ts about medical marijuana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local law enforcement agency wants everyone aware of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to medical marijuana.
The Jonesboro Police Department and the Jonesboro City Attorney’s office published the guidelines for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment online.
The list was sent to all JPD officers and is used to guide police action in the field.
It includes such things as what a criminal penalty is, who can possess marijuana, whether or not a card must be with you, how much you can have, how it should be packaged, and where and when you shouldn’t have it.
