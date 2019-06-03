Groping case against actor Kevin Spacey returns to court

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey stands in district court during arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in the crowded bar at the Club Car Restaurant in 2016. On Thursday, May 30, Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett ruled that the restaurant must hand over any surveillance footage taken there on the night in question. (Source: Nicole Harnishfeger)