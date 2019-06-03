Group wants to honor MLK by renaming Jonesboro street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local civil rights group wants the City of Jonesboro to rename a portion of a busy thoroughfare.
On Tuesday, June 4, the Public Works Council Committee will consider a resolution renaming Johnson Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue.
Members of the Craighead County branch of the NAACP, along with other community members, have requested that Johnson between Dan Avenue to Hilltop Drive be renamed to honor the slain civil rights leader.
According to the resolution, the state highway department would install memorial markers at each end.
The resolution also calls for the installation of signs reading “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue” above current signs for two years to allow businesses and motorists to adjust to the change.
Council members Charles Coleman and David McClain are sponsoring the resolution.
