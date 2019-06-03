Hunters: The time to get your deer permit is now

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Hunters interested in trying their luck at white-tailed deer in popular public deer-hunting areas in the state listen up.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission opened its annual WMA deer permit hunt application period Monday.
AGFC wildlife management offers excellent hunting opportunities, but popular hunting areas can become overcrowded without special restrictions. In many of the most popular areas, AGFC conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds.
Applicants for WMA deer hunt permits must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee at the time of their application. If approved, they will receive their permit without the need for any additional fees.
Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt. For instance, youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun. Mobility-impaired individuals may also apply for special mobility-impaired hunts through the permit system.
Hunters must be at least 6 years old. Hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15.
Those applying for the regular modern gun and muzzleloader hunts may do so as individuals or apply as a group up to four. To apply as a group, they party hunt leader applies as though he or she were applying as an individual. Once the permit application is complete and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply and respond “yes” when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with the application and payment.
You can apply for a WMA deer hunting permit June 3 through July 1.
For more information, call 501-223-6440 or 501-223-6359.
