Man in jail after he threatened to kill someone
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 3, 2019 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 2:54 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man is in jail after threatening to kill someone.

Jonesboro police responded to the 300-block of State Street on June 2.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said her boyfriend, Joshua Norton, held a knife to her throat and threatened to cut her. She also said he put his hands around her neck but didn’t cut off her airway. A witness told authorities Norton said he would kill the victim if he went to jail.

Police found the knife the victim described in a trash can near Norton’s residence.

Norton admitted to hiding a small amount of marijuana and cigars, which were located outside his residence.

During their search, police also discovered a digital scale in his home.

Norton appeared in court on June 3 before Judge Tommy Fowler.

He is facing charges for first degree terroristic threatening, assault on a family or household member, possession of a schedule VI less than four ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His next court date is July 31 and his bond was set at $7,500.

