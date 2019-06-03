Missouri medical marijuana application forms, instructions available June 4

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri doctors, patients and industry members held a news conference on Monday, June 3 detailing the availability for applications for medical marijuana.
On Tuesday, June 4, medical marijuana forms and instructions will be available for patients and industry members in Missouri.
Jack Cardetti with MoCannTrade was joined by doctors, patients and other industry members and highlighted how these applications will be available and the timeline of the medical marijuana application process.
"We're really excited that tomorrow that Missouri patients and those in the industry will have applications in their hands," Cardetti said.
Cardetti stated that Missouri was one of 33 states that have a medical marijuana law right now.
Beleaf Company CEO Mitch Meyers stated that their company is one of two licensed companies in the state growing medical marijuana.
"We serve patients that have epilepsy and we have seen a great impact in these families lives," Meyers explained.
Beleaf Co. started as a non-profit company in the State of Missouri growing, extracting and producing a very effective oil for epilepsy patients, according to their website. The company has three lines of CBD Hemp Oil products, all focused on purity and potency.
One of those patients is Coltyn Turner from St. Louis.
“I suffer from severe debilitating Chron’s disease,” Turner stated.
On June 3, 2011, Turner nearly drowned in a lake while attending a Boy Scout outing. He was luckily saved by his brother, Skyler, and 3 other Boy scouts. After that Coltyn became very ill.
“I was put on so many pharmaceuticals. By the end of 2013, I was so sick that I was in a wheelchair,” Turner said. “I seeked [sic] alternative treatments. We went to Colorado and tried cannabis. This put me in remission and have been in remission for five years now.”
Turner is now the founder of the Coltyn Turner Foundation which raises funds for medical research. He uses this platform for speaking engagements to share his story and spread awareness.
“I am really hopeful for people in this state. Amendment 2 [the Medical Marijuana and Veteran Healthcare Services Initiative] was a clear choice for patients in this state,” Turner added. “Cannabis is a life-saving medicine for me.”
Dr. Mimi Vo, MD, with the Vo Medical Clinic said patients will need to check to see if they meet certain following conditions by checking the DHSS website here.
“We encourage you to meet with your local physician starting on June 4 about if you feel medical marijuana will benefit you,” Vo said.
On July 4, applications for identification cards will begin to be accepted.
“Patients, after July 4, they can log in and pay for their medical marijuana card,” Vo added.
For more information, visit the DHSS website or talk with your local physician.
