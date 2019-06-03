Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (KAIT/NBC News) - An alligator was spotted in the surf on a beach in North Carolina.
The gator was seen walking through the ocean water on North Topsail Beach.
Visitors watched as the reptile lounged in the sand and surf.
Finding alligators on the beach is pretty rare but not unheard of.
Wildlife officials say alligators prefer fresh waters but can tolerate higher levels of salinity for short periods of time.
Make sure to keep your distance if you happen across an alligator at the beach or anywhere else for that matter!
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.