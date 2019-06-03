National Weather Service issued flood warning

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KAIT) -A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Little Rock for Lake Conway.
Members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have predicted the lake will exceed the flood stage of 266 feet mean sea level, or 3 feet above normal, by June 5.
A press release by AGFC said property surrounding Lake Conway that has flooded in the past 10 years is at the greatest risk of flooding this week. That includes property within six feet in elevation above the lake’s normal pool of 233 MSL. Those living in close proximity to Lake Conway are being advised to take immediate action to protect themselves and their property.
Even though the Arkansas River is expected to crest June 1 and begin receeding, water will still continue to rise in Palarm Creek for the next several days. This will push more water into Lake Conway.
Lake Conway’s water level is rising at a rate of one foot every thirty hours and was 1.4 feet above normal pool Monday morning.
Central Arkansas could receive two to four inches of rain Wednesday through Saturday.
Updates related to the flood threat around Lake Conway will be provided as conditions change. Questions related to the water level should be directed to the Arkansas Game and Fish office in Mayflower. Their number is 501-470-3309.
