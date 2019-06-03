Police: Jonesboro man beats woman with socket wrench

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro man is in jail for beating a woman with a socket wrench.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities responded to the emergency room at St. Bernards Medical Center on June 1.
The report said the victim was in jail on a previous incident between her and the suspect, Cheyne Michael Mayall.
Court documents said Mayall bonded the victim out, knowing there was a no contact order issued against her where he was the victim.
The report further said after he bonded her out the two got into an argument and Mayall struck her several times with a socket wrench, causing severe bruising to her legs and elbows.
When officers contacted Mayall, he said he hadn’t seen her since early June 1 when she came to his home.
However, Mayall’s mother told officers she had seen her on two occasions and told them both she couldn’t be there.
Officers then arrested Mayall and asked to search the vehicle, where they found the socket wrench the victim had described.
Mayall appeared in court before Judge Tommy Fowler on June 3.
He is facing a felony charge for domestic battery in the second degree.
Judge Fowler issued a no contact order and an ankle monitor for Mayall.
His next court date is July 31 and his bond was set at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.