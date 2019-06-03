Read a book and get a haircut

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Caribbean Cuts gave kids free haircuts on Monday, June 3. All they had to do was pick up a book!
The summer program “Books for Looks” got kids reading and improved their literacy skills.
Barber Anthony Hurst said the idea is to get kids better involved.
“We’re trying to promote reading within the community,” Hurst said. “That’s where the idea came from and we also want to do mentorship for the little boys.”
Hurst said the kids will do nothing but benefit from the reading.
“It’s going to promote them,” Hurst said. “It’s going to give them confidence in speaking. Like myself growing up, I needed a lot of help with public speaking so it’s going to help a lot of them get out of their shyness.”
The “Books for Looks” will continue on every first Monday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Kids ages kindergarten through sixth grade qualify and can take a book home with them after their haircuts.
June 3 marked the first day of the program and it will continue throughout the entire summer.
If you or someone you know would like to donate books to Caribbean Cuts, call 870-253-8845 or drop them off at their location at 2308 East Matthews in Jonesboro.
