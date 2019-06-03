Report shows police chief pulled off-duty officers from security at Mango’s due to safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control board released the finding from their violation investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of Mango’s in Jonesboro.
According to the report, an ABC agent called the Jonesboro CID on May 24 to received tine initial report.
The agent spoke on the phone with a Detective who said Mango’s was closing for the night when a fight broke out in the parking lot between to women.
Jonesboro police were called to the fight. One of the officers was near the business and heard gunshot as the call was being made.
When police arrived, they saw people running through the parking lot and people leaving the area quickly in vehicles.
Police then found a man suffering from a gunshot to his abdomen and a graze wound to his thigh, the report stated.
He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
The report from ABC stated the business manager provided a description of the suspect.
The shooting happened in a location where it was not caught on camera.
The report also states the shooting happened in an area not part of Mango’s, but used for people visiting Mango’s to park on busy nights.
The manager said he was one of the people who called to request officers to respond, but there were no issues inside Mango’s.
The agent then contacted Ahab Alammar, the private club permit holder, who said he was out of town on business.
The report stated that Alammar said he was concerned for the safety of the public and was upset that the Jonesboro Police Department no longer allowed an off-duty officer to work security.
Alammar said he did not know why the officers were no longer allowed to work security and that Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott was not returning his phone calls.
The agent then called Chief Elliott who told him the reason officers were no longer allowed to work security was for the officers safety. He told the agent that the business was becoming a threat due to the patrons and the lack of security and management.
The agent told Alammar the information Elliott told him. He went on to say that it was not the duty of Jonesboro police to provide a safe and secure location for his business to operate, but it was his duty to provide that to the community.
Alammar told the agent he temporarily closed Mango’s until security concerns could be fixed.
He was told he has 30 days to reopen or place the permit on inactive status.
The club was also issued a Failure to be a good neighbor citation.
