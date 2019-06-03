Rhodes College to challenge former student’s ‘gender bias’ lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Rhodes College student filed a federal lawsuit against the school, alleging his civil rights were violated and his career ruined following a sexual assault investigation.
The 21-page lawsuit, which was filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, focuses on a sexual assault accusation in February.
Rhodes College said the lawsuit contains inaccuracies and the school intends to vigorously defend itself.
As WMC Action News 5 reported at the time, a female student reported being sexually assaulted and MPD confirmed the alleged rape took place at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.
The former student who filed the suit is named in court documents under the pseudonym of John Doe. He said he was a football player at Rhodes and a member of the SAE fraternity before he was expelled.
The 22-year-old said his expulsion "was the direct result of gender bias."
Doe claims he was falsely accused of taking part in the alleged assault and believes the school was "under pressure" and "intentionally singled out two male students,” despite more substantial allegations against a female student.
He is asking the court to stop Rhodes from enforcing its expulsion, to allow him to graduate and award him up to $5 million for “damage to reputation, lost income, medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, and mental and emotional distress.”
Doe said he was never charged with a crime, but Rhodes conducted a separate Title IX investigation for violations of its sexual misconduct policy.
In the suit, Doe said he was the alleged victim’s date for the party. He said she became intoxicated to the point she was “incoherent and incapacitated.”
He said she later told friends that she had been raped but didn’t know by who.
Doe said the alleged victim was only alone with him for five minutes, after he contacted her friends when she became sick. He said she spent most of the night surrounded by multiple people.
Doe said the alleged victim named a female student as potentially taking part in her rape. Doe said during the school’s misconduct hearing, officials heard from that female student, but never asked her about her involvement in the alleged incident.
He said Rhodes “selectively enforced its Title IX policy” by charging only male students, despite “much more substantial allegations” against a female student.
Doe said he and another male student were subsequently expelled. Doe said this amounted to “gender discrimination.”
He said he was not able to graduate and lost his employment offer.
He claims the school was under pressure from the media and the student-led sexual assault awareness group, Culture of Consent, to hold male students responsible for sexual assaults.
He said the school “frequently independently initiates Title IX/sexual misconduct investigations into male students based on third-party complaints or information” and “rarely does so to female students.”
Robert Hale, the attorney for the alleged victim, said he was reading through the lawsuit and had no further comment.
Rhodes College sent WMC the following statement on Monday morning in response to the lawsuit:
“Rhodes College is committed to the well-being of all its students, upholding the law, and ensuring a safe learning environment that supports all members of the Rhodes community. Rhodes is legally obligated to investigate all reports of sexual assault. The college’s Title IX Office has thorough policies and procedures that govern these campus proceedings. The lawsuit complaint contains inaccuracies, and college’s attorneys will be responding to it through normal legal process. The College intends to vigorously defend itself.”
Rhodes also said its Title IX policies and procedures are available online.
Calls and emails to Doe’s attorney have not been returned.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.