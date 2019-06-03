Rhodes College to challenge former student’s ‘gender bias’ lawsuit

“Rhodes College is committed to the well-being of all its students, upholding the law, and ensuring a safe learning environment that supports all members of the Rhodes community. Rhodes is legally obligated to investigate all reports of sexual assault. The college’s Title IX Office has thorough policies and procedures that govern these campus proceedings. The lawsuit complaint contains inaccuracies, and college’s attorneys will be responding to it through normal legal process. The College intends to vigorously defend itself.”