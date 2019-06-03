St. Bernards receives national recognition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -St. Bernard’s has been recognized as one of the best places to work.
It was selected by Modern Healthcare 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
This award program recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide.
Michael Givens, St. Bernards Administrator, said he and his staff were thrilled by the recognition.
“All of us at St. Bernards Medical Center are honored to be named as one of the nation’s Best Places to Work,” Givens said. “We want each employee who works here to feel valued and empowered to offer patients Christ-like healing every day.”
The evaluation consisted of a two-part survey.
The first part evaluated workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics.
The second part consisted of a survey in which the Best Companies group selected 400 employees at random to measure the employee’s experience. The combination of the two surveys determined the top companies and the final rankings.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed data and determined the final rankings.
“Despite the political headwinds that the industry faces, healthcare organizations continue to be dominant economic engines in their communities,” editor of Modern Healthcare Aurora Aguilar said. “As evidenced every month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment numbers, the industry shows little sign of slowing down when it comes to creating jobs. And that puts pressure on employers to create not only robust compensation and benefit packages, but to create a sense of loyalty in competitive labor market. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for going above and beyond to create fulfilling environments for the nation’s professional caregivers.”
St. Bernards Healthcare serves as the corporate parent of a number of healthcare entities, including the largest hospital in the region, St. Bernards Medical Center, a 438-bed acute care hospital that serves as a regional referral center for 23 counties in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. It is the only Level III Trauma Center in the region, houses the only Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the eastern part of Arkansas and has served the community for 118 years.
For more information about St. Bernards, click here or call the St. Bernards Healthline at 870-207-7300.
