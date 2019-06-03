Study says Arkansas has the 6th worst state economy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of high-tech jobs across Arkansas contributed to the state being ranked as having the 6th worst economy in the nation.
According to WalletHub’s 2019 Best & Worst State Economies study, Arkansas ranked poorly in GDP growth, exports per capita, annual median household income, and unemployment rate.
WalletHub broke the ranking down into 3 parts.
The Natural State ranked 43rd for economic activity, 32nd for economic health, and 50th for innovation potential.
A lack of jobs in high-tech industries led to Arkansas being ranked second to last in innovation potential.
However, the state ranked well when it came to government surplus per capita.
Here's a look at the worst state economies in the U.S.
- Alaska
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Hawaii
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Wyoming
- Rhode Island
- Maine
Missouri ranked 24th overall, or just above average.
The Show Me State ranked 21st in innovation potential, with average rankings in economic activity and health.
