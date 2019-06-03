8th annual Tyrell Johnson Skills & Development Camp set for Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Indian legend will be back in Jonesboro this weekend.
Tyrell Johnson returns to his alma mater for the 8th annual Skills and Development Camp. It’s set for Saturday morning at Centennial Bank Stadium. The camp runs from 10:00am - 1:00pm. Kids ages 8 through 17 get to learn from him and more former pro and college players.
Johnson was a four-time All-Sun Belt selection and drafted in the 2nd round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played 7 seasons in the league with the Vikings, Lions, Falcons.
Admission to the camp is FREE, you can register here: https://account.usafootball.com/EVENTS/28
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.