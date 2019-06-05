A-State Garage is moving to campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State University is opening a garage on their campus. . .an innovative one.
An article from Talk Business and Politics said A-State’s Innovation System Garage is being moved to make it more accessible to students.
The article noted the move will be a big money saver by reducing costs on rent and utilities.
“In talking with the chancellor and others, we wanted a way to increase the number of students using A-State Innovate for projects and idea development,” Executive Director Ty Keller said. “All A-State students, faculty and staff can register for free to become members of The Garage.”
Money saved from the rent and utilities will allow A-State Innovate to waive the monthly membership fee.
Some of the three-dimensional printers will also be located in the Dean B. Ellis Library.
A-State Innovate System’s purpose is to provide tools for prototyping and initial modeling of concepts.
“We’ve seen several product and business successes born from work done by students and citizens at The Garage,” Keller said. “We want to make sure everyone knows The Garage is still open and we’re looking forward to new innovations.”
The Garage’s new home will be located at 611 University Loop West, next to the University Police Department’s main station.
