Former Ark. lawmaker identified as homicide victim

ASP investigating homicide at former state senator’s home
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 4, 2019 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 2:15 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that remains discovered at a homicide scene in Pocahontas are those of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.

Special agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

Randolph Co. Sheriff Kevin Bell remarks on current status of homicide investigation

Her body was discovered outside the home, located at 4023 Arkansas Highway 90 West, late Tuesday afternoon, according to Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, then contacted ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to assist.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell held a press conference Wednesday and confirmed details on the body found.

“The dead body of a female was discovered at the residence of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith," Bell said. "The condition of the body prevented any immediate positive identification.”

The sheriff’s office asked that ASP be the “lead investigative agency in what is currently being handled as a homicide investigation.”

Former St. Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was found dead. (Source: KAIT)
Former St. Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was found dead. (Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the identity and cause of death.

Sheriff Kevin Bell said that they do not believe the public is in danger.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry H. Boyce stated in a release Wednesday that no information about the case while it is under investigation.

“Third Judicial District Court Judge Harold Erwin issued an order sealing the documents and statements obtained by police during the pendency of this investigation.”
Prosecuting Attorney Henry H. Boyce

Talk Business & Politics stated there were “conflicting reports of where her body was found and how long she may have been deceased.”

It added that the state crime lab was “investigating the death as a possible murder.”

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told Region 8 News that he was fond of Collins-Smith.

“I’ve become friends with many legislators," Griffin said. "It’s difficult when you lose someone that’s been close to you and close working with you on behalf of the citizens and it’s just, I mean, it’s a horrendous feeling.”

Friends react to former State Senator's death

Friends of the former state senator said she was a Christian who genuinely cared about her community and the people who lived there.

“Stuff like this doesn’t happen here, you know,” Randolph County resident Samantha Ricker said. “We’re still a safe community. Hopefully, we can catch the person.”

Neighbors said the area where Collins-Smith lived was a quiet one.

Several lawmakers and political operatives from both sides of the aisle sent their condolences.

"I’m both stunned and saddened by the death of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith. She was a good person who served in the public arena with passion and conviction. The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time.”
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Collins-Smith was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

In 2011, during her first term in the Arkansas House, she switched from the Democratic party to the Republican party.

In May 2018, she was defeated for re-election in the GOP primary.

Death investigation ongoing involving former state senator

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update it when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.