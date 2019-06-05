Former Ark. lawmaker identified as homicide victim

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that remains discovered at a homicide scene in Pocahontas are those of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.
Special agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.
Her body was discovered outside the home, located at 4023 Arkansas Highway 90 West, late Tuesday afternoon, according to Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, then contacted ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to assist.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell held a press conference Wednesday and confirmed details on the body found.
“The dead body of a female was discovered at the residence of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith," Bell said. "The condition of the body prevented any immediate positive identification.”
The sheriff’s office asked that ASP be the “lead investigative agency in what is currently being handled as a homicide investigation.”
The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the identity and cause of death.
Sheriff Kevin Bell said that they do not believe the public is in danger.
Prosecuting Attorney Henry H. Boyce stated in a release Wednesday that no information about the case while it is under investigation.
Talk Business & Politics stated there were “conflicting reports of where her body was found and how long she may have been deceased.”
It added that the state crime lab was “investigating the death as a possible murder.”
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told Region 8 News that he was fond of Collins-Smith.
“I’ve become friends with many legislators," Griffin said. "It’s difficult when you lose someone that’s been close to you and close working with you on behalf of the citizens and it’s just, I mean, it’s a horrendous feeling.”
Friends of the former state senator said she was a Christian who genuinely cared about her community and the people who lived there.
“Stuff like this doesn’t happen here, you know,” Randolph County resident Samantha Ricker said. “We’re still a safe community. Hopefully, we can catch the person.”
Neighbors said the area where Collins-Smith lived was a quiet one.
Several lawmakers and political operatives from both sides of the aisle sent their condolences.
Collins-Smith was first elected to the Senate in 2014.
In 2011, during her first term in the Arkansas House, she switched from the Democratic party to the Republican party.
In May 2018, she was defeated for re-election in the GOP primary.
