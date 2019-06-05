MPD increasing police presence to help stop violence on interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is teaming up with state and local agencies to help stop violence on the interstates.
They have asked the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and highway patrol to help increase police presence.
"More cops, more stops. It’s simple,” said Captain Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Starting Wednesday, the sheriff’s office will deploy more deputies.
"We’re going to have deputies on the north and south leg of the interstates at different times,” said Buckner.
Memphis Police Officers were parked along I-240 Wednesday morning.
They want to increase police presence because of recent incidents, like shootings on the interstate.
WMC Action News 5 has already reported on a few interstate shootings this year.
In April, a suspected road rage shooting happened on 1-40 near Jackson Avenue.
Last month, a man was injured after a shooting at I-240 and Quince Road.
Earlier this month, a motorcyclist was shot and killed near the Airways exit on I-240.
"It makes the motorists feel safe. It provides another set of eyes, another agency out there looking at a different set of issues,” said Buckner.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has said he wants tougher laws related to these types of incidents.
He released a statement saying, “We’re working hard every day to protect Memphians and keep them safe... We will continue to work with the legislature to push for stiffer penalties for these types of crimes.”
Anyone that who sees something suspicious while on the road is urged to call police.
