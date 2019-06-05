Over $50,000 in drugs, 207 arrests in a month

By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 5, 2019 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 7:52 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local law enforcement agency has made a sizeable dent in crimes in just a month’s time.

A post on their Facebook page shows officers with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit are proving they know what they’re doing.

JPD Street Crimes Unit has $53,532 worth of drugs (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)

Their work falls in a number of different areas of law enforcement.

For instance, they investigate street level narcotic offenders. They also investigate prostitution related crimes, establish sources of intelligence, pursue people wanted for both felony and misdemeanor warrants, and finally assist with the creating and putting into action special enforcement strategies.

JPD Street Crimes Unit seized $8,581 worth of assets (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)

The results of their efforts in the Jonesboro community is evident. During the month of May:

  • Seized $53,532 worth of drugs
  • Seized $8,581 worth of assets
  • Made 207 arrests, including 142 felony arrests
  • Patrolled 8,536 miles

There are ten officers in the JPD’s Street Crimes Unit.

