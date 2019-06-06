No more babies for April the Giraffe - she’s going on birth control

Decisions are made on a daily basis regarding the care of our animals and operations as an organization. Some decisions bigger than others. The welfare of the animals in our care is top priority; it is our duty to observe and respond to their needs. We must look ahead, as much as we look at the present. We strive to be proactive, not reactive. These decisions are made as a team; park management, veterinarian, and animal care staff. We look forward to the future of our program at the park and providing many more years of interactive educational initiatives.