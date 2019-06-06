Arkansas board confirms first secretary of corrections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Board of Corrections has unanimously confirmed the state's first secretary of corrections.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the seven-member board chose Wendy Kelley on Wednesday.
Kelley has led the Department of Correction since 2015, overseeing a prison system that has been plagued with violence .
The Parole Board and the Department of Community Correction are now merged into the Department of Correction under Kelley's control. Her annual salary is expected to increase from $155,000 to $158,000.
The Cabinet position is one of 15 created following a state government reorganization in April. The law cuts the number of agencies answering directly to Gov. Asa Hutchinson from 42.
The new secretaries will begin work July 1.
