6 Arkansas nursing homes on poor-performing list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A list released by the Senate Committee on Aging said 400 nursing homes across the country performed poorly.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services gave the list to Senator Robert P. Casey (D-Pa.), a ranking member of the special committee on aging.
The Pennsylvania senator asked CMS for a list of special focus facilities back in March.
CMS defines SFF as nursing homes with a poor inspection performance that need monitoring.
The list named five nursing homes as candidates for SFF and one already in the program.
CMS said the overall rating for Community Compassion Center of Batesville was much below average.
The nursing home had a one-star rating for health inspections and quality measures.
However, it received a two-star rating for its staffing.
Community Compassion Center had 18 health inspection complaints in the last three years.
Both short-stay quality and long-stay quality of resident care performed much below average during inspections.
The Batesville facility was also fined $20,907 in July 2017 and $13,975 in January 2018.
Crestpark Wynne, LLC performed poorly in health inspections and quality measures.
However, it had an average rating for its staff.
CMS said there were three complaints against the Cross County facility in the last three years for health inspections.
They also reported four fire safety citations and pointed out the lack of registered nurses on staff.
In Horseshoe Bend, Diamond Cove, LLC didn’t have an official rating like the others because it was the only nursing home in the state already in the Special Focus Facilities program.
Region 8 News did find two health complaints, one fire safety complaint, and two federal fines against the facility.
A $7,874 fine was placed in April 2017 and an $11,573 fine was placed in October 2018.
However, Diamond Cove LLC still kept their Medicare payments.
Community Compassion Center of Batesville had three payment denials. The first denial came in March 2017, the second in July 2017, and the third in January 2018.
Crestpark Wynne, LLC only had one denial on July 2018.
Here’s a look at the other nursing homes that rated poorly in Arkansas:
