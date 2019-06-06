Arkansas senators address river flooding recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray TV) - Arkansas senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton spoke about flooding in the state on Wednesday.
They say that their areas of the river have not crested yet, but still could in the coming days.
The extent of the damage is not yet clear.
The senators say that they are in conversation with state and federal officials about what will need to be done.
“Sadly, I suspect that the river is going to be closed for several months,” Sen. Boozman said. “The economic impact just of that is tremendous. And then also, in regard to supplementals, getting the dollars that it’s going to take to fix those locks and dams I think is going to be really significant.”
Senator Cotton is confident that the recently passed disaster relief package could help free up some funds to assist the state in recovery.
“What I saw on the ground from Arkansans were signs of hope and strength and resilience, of people coming together to help each other out and help out neighbors, and help out their communities, and I know that’s what’s still going on all up and down the Arkansas River," Sen. Cotton said.
The Arkansas River crested in Little Rock on Wednesday and is expected to fall slowly later this week.
