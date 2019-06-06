Arkansas State University increases tuition for all campuses

(KAIT) - Students at Arkansas State University, and any of the system’s community colleges, should expect an increase in tuition this year.
Thursday, the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees approved tuition and fee increases that will range from 1.7% to 3.4% at the five campuses.
Last year, ASU campuses saw no tuition increases.
In order to stay competitive, ASU System President Charles Welch said an increase was necessary.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse with the Jonesboro campus told Region 8 News these increases are never easy, but they aren’t always avoidable.
“We know that any increase in tuition is a burden on students and on their parents,” said Damphousse, “But I was grateful to hear the president talk about how in the context of things over the past five years we’ve had the lowest percentage of increase in tuition in the state of Arkansas for four-year schools.”
Arkansas State University’s main campus will be seeing a 3.4% increase in tuition this coming school year.
ASU-Beebe will see a 1.7% increase in annual tuition with no change in fees.
The campus plans to increase support of institutional technology.
ASU-Mountain Home will see a $2 per credit hour increase in tuition only, resulting in a 1.7% increase in annual tuition and fees.
Resources are being allocated to enhanced campus security, facilities maintenance and institutional scholarships.
ASU-Newport will see no tuition increase for a second straight year, but a new $3 per credit hour infrastructure fee will be implemented. This will result in a 2.6% increase in annual tuition and fees.
The campus eliminated three financial aid positions, but will add a director of emergency medical services and an additional student services position. The budget allows for $150,000 in deferred maintenance needs.
ASU Mid-South will see a $3 per credit hour increase in tuition only, resulting in a 2.3% increase in annual tuition and fees.
The campus has reduced personnel expenses through attrition and reduction of unfilled budgeted positions to reflect enrollment declines.
The board also approved a 3% raise for all employees at the Jonesboro campus.
