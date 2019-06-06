A Better Region 8: D-Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was supposed to be June 5, but got moved to June 6, 1944 because of bad weather.
D-Day, the largest land invasion known to man, took years of preparation and forever changed the course of history.
The allied forces went on the offensive. The first troops to step off the boats onto the French beaches, now known as Omaha, Utah, Gold, Juno, and Sword, likely died horrifically.
But the waves of men, many only 18-years-old, kept coming on shore.
By the end of the day, they had overpowered the heavy German defenses and secured a foothold on the European continent.
It was a matter of time, a little over a year to be exact, before they made their way to Berlin.
While the war was not fought on American soil, traces of that day 75 years ago can be found in all our communities.
Those were our boys: our brothers, uncles, parents, grandparents, great grand-parents and so on.
We should take a moment and remember them, and what they fought and many died for.
Remember what it means to be free, what it means to be an American, what it means to keep their legacy alive.
Let’s never forget D-Day, because we certainly don’t want a day like that to ever happen again.
