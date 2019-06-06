Michael Carr with record day for A-State in day one of NCAA Outdoor Championships

“What can you say about Michael, but it is probably the greatest performance we have seen since Sharika Nelvis won the national championship,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. He broke Earl Bell’s record and jumped about an eight inch personal best today. It was awesome to see him do that and I could not be more proud of him. Watching him today, I turned from a coach into a fan and cheered him on as we witnessed Arkansas State history take place. Coach Matt Vining has done an outstanding job with Michael, and we are just so happy for him in his senior year with all the work he’s put in and how he’s led the team. To see him finish off like this is truly something special.”