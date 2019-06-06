Conference changes to impact Region 8 schools beginning in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - AAA Summer Workshop meetings continued today in Little Rock. Conference realignments were the headline on Wednesday. Only schools changing classes and or conferences are listed below. Everything else remains the same.
Football:
-Mountain Home moves from 6A East to 6A West
-5A: East Blytheville moves out while Brookland comes in
-4A3: Blytheville and Trumann come in and Brookland goes out
-3A2: Cedar Ridge moves out and Newport comes in. Salem comes in from the 2A3
-3A3: Palestine-Wheatley comes in to replace Newport
-2A3: Cedar Ridge moves down to fill the void left by Salem. Earle also comes into the conference
Basketball:
-5A East: Mountain Home moves over to the 5A West and Batesville comes in
-4A3: Trumann moves into the league
-3A2: Moutain View moves in, Tuckerman, Harrisburg, Cedar Ridge and Palestine-Wheatley move out
-2A2: Cedar Ridge, Melbourne, Midland, Salem, Sloan-Hendrix, Tuckerman, White Co. Central
-Marked Tree moves down from the 2A3 down to the 1A3
