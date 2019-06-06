Name released in fatal crash in Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67/Highway 67B in Lawrence County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Brandon Provow of Pocahontas was going east in a 2006 Ford Mustang around 1:30 p.m. June 6 when the crash happened.
Lawrence County officials were at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway 67B in Walnut Ridge.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, an 18 wheeler traveling south on Highway 67 was hit by a person driving a Ford Mustang.
Lawrence County E-911 said in a tweet that Highway 67 southbound traffic was detoured down Highway 67B in Walnut Ridge and northbound traffic is down to one lane.
Jonesboro Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley said the Lawrence County Coroner and Arkansas State Police were called to the scene.
