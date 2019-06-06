Kids won’t skid on this playground

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Discovery Island in Jonesboro has a new playground to offer children in the community.
The day care center recently installed turf on one of their playgrounds, which is similar to what is used on NFL fields.
In the past they used pea gravel, which can often cause problems for young children to play on.
Director Jaclyn Richards thinks this new turf is one of the safest ways for students to play outside.
“It gives them a great opportunity," Richards said. "They can run and explore the playground.”
Richards said the daycare’s next goal is to open a pre-toddler center for 12 to 18-month-year-olds, hopefully by August.
