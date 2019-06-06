Man gets 35-year sentence for Jonesboro armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man caught on camera robbing a Jonesboro convenience store at gunpoint will spend the next 35 years in prison.
Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Quincy Darnell Ward to 420 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated robbery.
Surveillance video captured the 41-year-old Blytheville man robbing the Kum & Go at 3105 S. Stadium early on the morning of Dec. 16, 2017.
After a clerk filled a sack with money, Ward placed a small handgun on the counter and said, “Y’all can keep this.”
Police received an anonymous tip that Ward was the suspect after they shared the video with local media, including Region 8 News.
In addition to his prison sentence, Judge Thyer ordered Ward to pay $205.63 in restitution to the store, as well as all court costs and fees.
He received credit for 3 days served in jail.
