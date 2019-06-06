Man knocks down, slices victim with kitchen knife, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a second-degree battery charge after police say he got into a fight with someone, then taking a knife and stabbing the person with it, according to Jonesboro police.
Leon Tribble of Jonesboro was arrested June 5 after officers went to the 200-block of South Gee Street due to a disturbance.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police got word that two people were fighting outside and that one person had a knife.
“Upon arriving on scene, officers contacted a subject near the apartment that was covered in blood and holding a knife (victim). Another subject, Leon Tribble, was contacted a short distance away," the affidavit noted.
Police say it appeared that both Tribble and the victim were intoxicated.
The victim told police he was at the house with Tribble when Tribble kicked him out of the house.
“They argued and Tribble hit the victim in the head. Tribble then grabbed a kitchen knife and sliced him with it,” the affidavit noted.
Police said the victim had two cuts on his head, but was able to get control of the knife.
A witness also told police that the victim was outside the house when Tribble came to the door and started arguing with him.
“Tribble then knocked down the victim and stomped on him before slashing a knife toward the victim,” the affidavit noted.
A $7,500 bond was set for Tribble, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.