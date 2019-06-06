Pair sentenced in child abuse case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Mississippi County residents received a prison sentence this week in connection with the abuse of a child, according to court records.
Anthony Mosley and Sarah Keeling, both of Gosnell, were in Mississippi County Circuit Court in Blytheville on June 5.
Mosley was sentenced to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction on a second-degree domestic battery charge, while Keeling was sentenced to 72 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction on a permitting abuse charge.
Both Mosley and Keeling were arrested by Gosnell police in June 2018 after an investigation.
Gosnell police said at the time that they received many phone calls about the child after a photo appeared on social media.
Officials also asked people to let police and the judicial system do their job as the case developed, noting both suspects had received threats in the case.
Both Mosley and Keeling received credit for 343 days already served in jail.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.