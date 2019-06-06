30 people indicted in heroin, fentanyl case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County grand jury indicted 30 people on trafficking charges involving heroin and fentanyl.
One of those people is Blake Owens, who is no stranger to the justice system.
The indictments come after a six-month investigation by the Memphis Police Department’s organized crime unit into mid to high level dealers of heroin and fentanyl.
Investigators have not released many details in the indictment, but some of the bonds are very high.
Marquez Hurt has a $1.2 million bond. John Williams’ bond is $675,000. Malcolm Ross’s bond is $685,000 and Blake Owens’ bond is $850,000.
Investigators say as much as a half a kilogram of the heroin and fentanyl were being circulated almost every week in Memphis and North Mississippi.
Blake Owens is the son of a man well known in Memphis, Danny Owens. He’s known as the Topless Nightclub Kingpin.
Owens, who owned several clubs in Memphis, was taken down by prosecutors in a trial in the late 1990′s.
He spent more than 20 years in Lompoc Federal Prison in California, after being convicted on gambling and prostitution-related charges and money laundering. He was released in 2016.
Danny Owens is not named in the recent heroin and fentanyl indictment.
His son, Blake, also went to prison after a conviction in the early 1990′s on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.
Prosecutors said Blake Owens was the head of an organization called the “Family" at the time.
Only about half of the people indicted have been arrested at this point.
The District Attorney says all the charges are A-level felonies which carry from 15 to 25 years in prison without parole.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.