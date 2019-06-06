Portageville police respond to early morning report of shots fired, Memphis man charged

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Portageville Police Department responded to an early morning report of shots fired on Thursday, June 6.
Public Information Officer Corey Sisk said he arrived at the scene around 6:46 a.m. on Le Sieur Avenue.
Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle with surveillance footage of the area.
Marquizio Cline of Memphis, Tennessee was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center on assault first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
PIO Sisk said no injuries were reported but a round did penetrate the front door of a structure.
After a vehicle pursuit beginning at 7:35 a.m., police took the man into custody around 7:50 a.m. according to Sisk.
An officer went to a home nearby and was able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera.
While viewing the surveillance footage, the officer saw someone from a car fire three gunshots into the residence and drive off. The officers located spent rounds in the wall of the residence on Le Sieur.
The vehicle was spotted southbound on I-55 and after a short vehicle pursuit, the subject crashed near Hayti, MO..
