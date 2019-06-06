Region 8 teens volunteer to fix up homes

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of teens in Region 8 are using part of their summer to help others.
It’s the Radius Work Camp happening in Paragould.
Teenagers from six different churches in Craighead and Greene counties are working on five homes.
They’re painting, weed-eating, and fixing minor problems at no cost to the homeowners.
It’s something that those churches’ youth ministers have been trying to get off of the ground since last year.
The whole purpose is to help their community.
“They’ve decided to serve God in this way, to grow and build each other up in this way, and build relationships, and build unity among the churches here, and its been really cool watching what’s going on here," youth minister Michael Deese said.
This is the camp’s first year, and with more than 60 kids participating, Deese is hoping it grows even more next year.
It runs from Sunday through Thursday night.
The teens pay a fee to attend the camp and stay at the dorms at Crowley’s Ridge College.
The rest of the costs have been covered by donations and the six churches.
