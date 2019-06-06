Standoff ends in fatal officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, June 6.
Making News
A standoff Wednesday night ended with Jonesboro police shooting and killing the suspect. Adam Jones will have the latest details at the top of the hour.
The investigation continues this morning into a homicide at the Pocahontas home of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.
A live report at 6 from France where President Trump is joining world leaders to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
A Florida daycare worker faces three counts of child abuse after police say she slapped and shook toddlers in her care to make them behave.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
We begin Thursday with cloudy skies and scattered rain across Region 8.
Temperatures held in the low 70s overnight.
It won't feel quite as hot today with highs reaching the low 80s.
Showers and storms are likely today.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.