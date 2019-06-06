2019 2A State Finals MVP Reagan Rapert commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top point guards in the Natural State in the 2018-19 season is thinking scarlet and black.
Reagan Rapert committed to Arkansas State women’s basketball Thursday morning. She had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals in March as Melbourne beat Riverside to win the 2A State Championship.
Rapert also earned Top 5 honors from the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association. Melbourne finished the 2018-19 campaign 30-5.
Reagan will play her junior season at Union High School in Missouri. She plays summer hoops with Woodz Elite.
