String of burglaries leaves Walnut Ridge residents on edge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of burglaries has left residents in an area town upset with police working to get something done.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, these break-ins actually started six weeks ago around Easter weekend.
Police hadn’t seen any activity in the past five weeks, but they picked up again on Sunday, June 2.
Morgan Hatcher was actually in her home with her four-month-old when her home was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
“You kind of feel violated, I mean it’s bad enough getting your stuff stolen but when someone enters the privacy of your own home while you’re in there asleep and knowing anything can happen, it’s the scariest feeling in the world,” said Hatcher.
Several items were taken from Hatcher’s home, including her engagement ring and several hundred dollars in cash.
Two of her neighbor’s homes were also hit Sunday night.
Chief Cooksey told Region 8 News they’re doing everything they can to find answers.
“We are not going to stop. We’re going to pursue the person or persons committing these crimes relentlessly and we’re going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said Cooksey.
Cooksey said they do have a few persons of interest, but anyone with information should contact Walnut Ridge Police Department at (870) 886-3568.
