Teacher accused of statutory rape involving a former student

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teacher is facing charges of statutory rape of a former student.
Mary Beth McManus, 48, of Union City, was charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.
She was arrested on June 5 and is out on a $25,000 bond. Her next court date was set for July 25 at 9 a.m.
According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from encounters in April, May and June of 2012.
Union City Schools Director Wes Kennedy issued the following statement:
